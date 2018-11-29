We knew 5 days would be a short time to explore the unreal landscapes Iceland had to offer, but any and every second spent on that magical land is bliss.
It was our first trip without baby L and we got to push our limits — we set out to drive all around Iceland through the Ring Road (aka Route 1) in just 5 days. Had lots of check points planned, but found even more surprises as the land revealed itself along the way.
It’s certainly the most expensive country that we’ve been to, but that comes with the territory (pun intended). The isolation that makes Iceland harsh to live in, also makes it one of the most pure and wondrous places to visit. And whatever I write, nothing will do it justice, so I’ll just leave you with these 1+ year old pictures.
Check Lena’s site for more photos and details of this trip.
21 thoughts on “Land of fire and ice”
These are amazing shots Filipe, looks like a great adventure! Are some of them HDR composites or that’s just camera dynamic range?
No HDR shots here, just dynamic range with slightly more editing than normal on some of them. Mostly gradients to compensate for exposure differences. Thanks so much, Elio!
Great photos! I can’t wait to go back myself.
Thank you! I hear we’ve got another meetup coming up real soon. ;D
Absolutely incredible
High praise coming from you, Jeff. Thanks so much!
Stunning.
Thank you, sir.
Top notch pictures. <3
❤️
wow
Gracias, Miguel!
Great photos. How are you finding the a6500 and which lenses did you use? I need to go back here and do a proper road trip!
Hi there, Michal. I love the a6500 and used the 10-18mm almost exclusively on this trip. Since then I’ve upgraded to an A7 III though! Thanks for the kind words.
👏👏👏
Fantástico :) Na verdade, por causa da Islândia ser tão popular eu tenho o bichinho de ir às ilhas Faróe. Já está a ver que é um daqueles destinos que vai explodir nos próximos anos. Só aquela imagem do lago em cima de falésia junto ao mar é daquelas coisas únicas no mundo. Pena não ter glaciares :/
Verdade! Também andei a ver dessa volta, mas por agora temos outros planos. :) Obrigado, Tiago! Abraço!
i grew up in Brooklyn New York City in the 1930’s and fell in love with Finland in 1961 and have lived here in Helsinki permanently for the last 50 years but if I had a second chance to spend the rest of my life in what extraordinary beauty this planet still has to offer your wonderful photos of Iceland tempt me sorely.
สวยงามมากๆ😮👍
Really beautiful photos!
On the top of my list and even more so now with these images. The waterfall shots are my favorite. Off to Lena’s site for more now.
Wonderful photo’s – such a calming landscape